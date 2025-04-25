Justin Bieber Won't Be Bullied Out of L.A., Says City Needs His Influence
Justin Bieber I'm Won't Be Bullied Outta L.A. ... This City Needs My Influence!!!
Justin Bieber’s digging his heels into L.A. soil -- making it clear he ain't gonna be chased outta town by the paparazzi!
In a now-deleted post, Justin shared a pic of a lion -- using it as a symbol for God being his strength, helping him find patience as he deals with the relentless paps in Los Angeles ... a city he admits he moved to knowing full well it was "f***ed."
He briefly muses about whether laws should be changed, saying "people have had to die cuz of this sh**," citing Princess Diana's 1997 death. In another post, he doubled down -- saying his God-given purpose is exactly why he’s staying put, basically asking fans if they really thought he'd ditch a place that needs his influence the most.
Justin admits he’s gotten tangled in Hollywood’s transactional vibes, and as a grown man with a wife and kid, he wants none of that mess. Still, he’s sticking around to be a voice for love and equality, choosing to stay submerged in the chaos in order to help shift the culture.
Those "love and equality" vibes haven’t exactly been radiating off JB lately -- between his run-ins with photogs and a string of moody, emotional posts, it’s clear the guy’s been going through it.
No shade to his lion energy, but maybe what JB really needs is a break away from the madness. We hear New Hampshire’s got trees, lakes, and zero pap foot chases ...