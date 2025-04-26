Justin Bieber's Grandpa Bruce Dale Dead at 80

Justin Bieber is mourning the loss of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale.

The pop singer honored Bruce Saturday morning on Instagram by sharing a photo of his young teenage self smiling at his grandfather while holding his head between his hands.

JB fondly looked back at their memories together in the caption of his post, like convincing him to spend his $20 allowance at Friday night hockey games and when Bruce would heckle referees during his own games.

According to an obituary posted by the W.G. Young Funeral Home in Stratford, Ontario ... Bruce "passed away peacefully at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on Thursday."

He was the father of Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, and supported JB's rise to pop stardom ... notably appearing in Justin's documentary, "Never Say Never."

Years later, he got emotional recalling his meteoric rise to stardom during an interview at the Stratford Perth Museum, which opened up an exhibit dedicated to Justin in 2018.

Justin, plus Hailey and their son Jack-Blues, are named in the obituary alongside his other sons and daughters and great-grandchildren, as well as his wife, Diane.

TMZ has reached out to reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

The "Baby" hitmaker's paternal grandfather, George Bieber, died back in 2021.

Bruce was 80 years old when he died.