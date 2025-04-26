Justin Bieber Films Paparazzi Following Him by Car on Instagram Live

Play video content

Justin Bieber is continuing his crusade against paparazzi ... this time going live on Instagram Friday, catching photogs allegedly closely following him in vehicles while he is on the road himself.

He is clearly peeved by the scenario ... at one point yelling to an officer from his window to complain about the drivers being "reckless."

The "Yummy" singer seemingly puts his phone down, disrupting footage of the paps ... but you can easily hear him complaining ... "This is getting crazy man, no joke."

It seems like justice was served ... as you can hear police sirens go off, setting Justin into a subdued yet no-words-minced celebration saying ... "There we go, there we go ... some justification for this s***. I hope they arrest his b**** ass too."

This is just the latest scene in JB's fight against invasive paparazzi. On Thursday, he shared a video to expose photogs swarming him and his wife Hailey Bieber as they tried to get to their parked SUV.

And just before Coachella kicked off, he slammed more shutterbugs who found him at a coffee shop in Palm Springs. As he walked outside the establishment, he accused them of trying to make a buck off him.

The Biebs has been a prime target for paparazzi since he was a young teen ... so it's no surprise he's absolutely sick of being followed.

Fans have been expressing their concern for his safety and overall mental health due to his interactions with paparazzi and have even encouraged him to protect himself by fleeing Los Angeles.

However, Justin said on Friday he won't back down ... because he thinks the city is where his influence is "most needed."

His remarks come after we revealed he had a falling out with his ex-manager Scooter Braun, as well as the best man at his wedding, Ryan Good, over serious drama with his former brand Drew House.