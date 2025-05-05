Justin Bieber Watches NHL Game as Wife Hailey Hits Met Gala With Martini Glass

Hailey Bieber caused a stir at the Met Gala ... and Justin Bieber watched his hockey team play a stirring playoff game.

Hailey was spotted walking around Monday's big fashion event with a martini glass in hand ... with Justin nowhere to be found.

The Biebs posted on his social media, though ... and he was busy watching his Toronto Maple Leafs win the first game of their NHL postseason series with the Florida Panthers.

Justin is reportedly off in Iceland ... and he also spent part of his day hitting the links, posting some footage of him playing golf.

The Biebers had a similar situation as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner ... with Kylie flying solo at the Met Gala and Timothée watching his New York Knicks with the first game of their NBA playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

Justin's game was pretty thrilling ... the Maple Leafs won 5-4 ... and Timothée's team needed overtime to pull off a come-from-behind victory.

While Justin did his thing in Iceland -- he previously posted a photo appearing to show him hitting a bong. Meanwhile, Hailey was all business at the Met ... she wore a black blazer minidress with some heels.