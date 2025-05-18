Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photo With Father Jeremy

Justin Bieber is doing something he almost never does ... sharing a photo with his father.

The Biebs just posted a super rare photo with his pops Jeremy Bieber ... and Justin says they played golf together in Canada.

JB is bragging about beating his dad at golf ... after a day on the links at Stratford Municipal Golf Course in Ontario.

We rarely see Justin hanging out with his dad ... so this is noteworthy for a few reasons.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Justin and his wife Hailey did their own things Friday in Los Angeles ... and it's unclear if they are both in Canada, though there's no indication Hailey is with him ... at least based on their social media pages.

As we revealed in our new documentary -- "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" now streaming on Hulu -- Justin had to sell his music catalog at a super young age for $200 million because he really needed the money.

Our sources told us Justin was on the verge of "financial collapse" in 2022 before he sold the rights to his music ... and he was so broke he needed to borrow a credit card from a member of his church to pay for a round of golf.