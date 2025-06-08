Justin Bieber's Fans Express Concern After Bizarre Instagram Post

Justin Bieber’s latest social media posts have his fans raising red flags -- with many urging the pop star to seek help as concerns over his mental health continue to grow.

The singer shared a carousel of selfies in the bathroom on Saturday on Instagram, posing in the mirror with exaggerated facial expressions and a cryptic caption that read, "U could point at my flaws Or u could recognize ur own lil b****🩸."

While JB may have meant it as a tongue-in-cheek jab, fans weren’t laughing. One wrote, "He’s clearly not okay." Another wrote, "Why are the people around him not helping?"

One even compared Bieber’s unraveling public image to that of Britney Spears, writing, "He’s slowly turning into the Britney of our generation."

The bathroom post comes on the heels of increasing speculation around Bieber’s well-being -- including his disoriented appearance at wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare event earlier this year.

We broke the story ... Biebers rep told us in February the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true. The rep said JB is in one of the best places in his life ... actively parenting his newborn son with Hailey and working on new music.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere -- plus our team of producers Charlie Neff, Don Nash, Katie Hayes and Eric Colley -- dig into the jaw-dropping allegations: Bieber’s rumored drug use, his rocky marriage to Hailey, a financial collapse, and his deep ties to a controversial church.

