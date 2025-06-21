Hailey Bieber Spotted Without Wedding Ring in New York City

Is It Too Late Now For Justin to Say Sorry???

Hailey Bieber's got fans asking "What Do You Mean?" when it comes to a recent style choice ... ditching her wedding ring while out in New York City on Friday.

The model stepped out in the Big Apple without her husband -- and without her bling ... wearing a light brown trench coat and raising her hand next to her face in the pics.

Eyes were drawn more to the hand than to the ensemble, though ... when many realized she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

She was spotted later in the evening in a black leather jacket and jeans, too ... still no ring on her finger.

Of course, we dove into all behind-the-scenes drama in Hailey and Justin's marriage in our new documentary "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber" -- now streaming on Tubi and YouTube ... and we made clear their marriage has never been all sunshine and roses.

However, Hailey mitigated the gossip with her accessories on Saturday ... including sharing a mirror selfie with the ring back on.

Keep in mind, the mirror's flipping the image ... so, the ring is in fact on that finger on her left hand -- crisis averted, it appears.

As you know ... lots of fans are worried about Justin these days -- including therapist Dr. Jenn Mann -- after a series of Instagram rants, tense moments with the paparazzi and financial issues we uncovered in our documentary.