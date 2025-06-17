Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun Near Huge Financial Settlement After TMZ Documentary

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are very close to finally settling their differences ... because we've learned they're coming to terms over a massive financial dispute.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Justin and Scooter are weeks away from reaching a settlement on a ton of money Justin owes Scooter, and settlement talks were triggered by our recent TMZ documentary on JB.

As we told you in "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber," their relationship disintegrated after Justin claimed Scooter screwed him out of millions, but our investigation showed the opposite.

We have seen an independent audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which shows Justin actually owes Scooter $8.6 million in unpaid commissions. As we reported in the documentary, Scooter has waived payment of the entire amount.

There are still 2 BIG outstanding issues that need to be hashed out.

1. Justin got a $40 million advance from AEG for his "Justice" tour. Remember, Justin pulled the plug on the tour early on, so AEG demanded he repay them $26 million of the advance. Scooter's company, Hybe, agreed to pay AEG the amount owed, and Justin agreed to repay Hybe over 10 years. Justin made one payment, and then stopped.

We're told Scooter's company wants Justin to cough up the $26 mil, and now that Hailey Bieber is flush with cash after selling her beauty company, Rhode, we're told Justin has agreed to make good on the debt.

2. We've learned there is a separate dispute ... we're told Scooter wants Justin to pay $11 million in various commissions that Justin didn't pay over the years -- money not reflected in the PwC audit -- and according to our sources, Scooter is willing to settle for "pennies on the dollar," which is a win for Justin.

Again, our sources say a settlement is imminent -- it could come down as early as next week.