Pope Leo XIV Related to Justin Bieber, Madonna

Pope Leo XIV may now go by "Pop Leo" because he's related to some big music stars, as well as some famous politicians.

Leo can now call Justin Bieber and Madonna "cuz," because he shares a bloodline with both, according to the New York Times. The NYT hooked up with genealogists from the Cuban Genealogy Club of Miami and American Ancestors to track his family tree, which revealed both Bieber and Madge are distant Canadian ancestors from 6 generations back.

But that's not all ... the first American Pope also shares a bloodline with Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton.

But wait, there's more. The freshly minted Pope is a distant cousin of Pierre and Justin Trudeau.

As for Madonna, we can't confirm this, but she has said -- and she sounded serious -- she's been excommunicated from the Church 3 times, so imagine her surprise!