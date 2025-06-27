Justin and Hailey Bieber Still Going Strong Amid Fan Concerns Over Marriage

Justin and Hailey Bieber are giving off happy couple vibes amid fan concern about their marriage.

The Biebs just posted a bunch of photos from a lakeside getaway he's enjoying with his wife ... and it looks like the pair teamed up for some pickleball.

In one photo on Justin's IG post, Hailey is flashing two pickleball paddles in front of the camera.

Other snaps show Justin and Hailey hanging out along the shores of a lake ... tooling around in a golf cart.

Justin and Hailey are in a summer paradise ... but it doesn't seem like trouble is following ... despite some persistent speculation.

As we reported ... Justin insinuated Hailey was giving him the silent treatment and Dr. Drew told us a recent Justin outburst had him feeling like there's some drama brewing behind the scenes.

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin and Hailey also shared some photos of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and they're still one big happy family ... at least based on this batch of social media activity.