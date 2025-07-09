Hailey Bieber Shares Bikini Pics From Mallorca to Plug New Rhode Product

Hailey Bieber may be laying on the PDA with hubby Justin after a rough patch -- but she quickly snapped the spotlight back with some sun-soaked, solo summer glam.

Check out this IG photo drop -- Hailey was living her best life in Mallorca, lounging on a yacht in an itty-bitty bikini, flaunting that flawless tan and toned bod ... basically giving us all a front-row seat to her envy-inducing summer.

If you didn’t catch the theme -- it was all yellow, baby! From the bikini to the robe to that lemontini in hand, Hailey was clearly serving golden hour realness ... all a slick and sunny plug for her new Peptide Lip Tint flavor.

Of course, Hailey’s skincare brand Rhode just hit that billion-dollar milestone, and she’s doing what she does best -- expertly selling the dream, the gloss … and the picture-perfect romance.

