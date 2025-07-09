Justin Bieber & Hailey Heat Up Mallorca With Romantic Date Night

Play video content Instagram/@daniellygi

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying some of their recent windfall ... because they're on vacation on a Spanish isle ... and they look super happy.

The parents snuck off Tuesday for a date night in Mallorca, enjoying dinner and a sunset along the water ... and there was plenty of PDA.

Justin and Hailey held hands as they walked into a restaurant ... and after their meal, they plopped down on a patch of coastline and Hailey started rubbing Justin's back. A tender moment, for sure.

No sign of baby Jack Blues here ... so it looks like Justin and Hailey got to enjoy some kid-free fun ... which is always important for first-time parents. Besides, Justin had Jack in the studio just the other day.

