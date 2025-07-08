Justin Bieber's Baby Son Jack Blues Joins Him for Studio Jam Session
Belieber-in-training or future chart-topper? Justin Bieber’s raising the next pop prodigy -- 10-month-old Jack Blues is already in the studio, folks!
The troubled crooner hit IG Monday with some seriously sweet snaps -- Baby Bieber tagging along for a studio jam session with dad ... and yup, it was definitely a wholesome overload.
As you can see, Baby Biebs isn’t exactly laying down tracks just yet -- more into crawling around and grabbing whatever he can while dad’s amused friends look on.
JB was in full-on doting dad mode -- no surprise there 'cause he’s known for flooding IG with sweet moments and quality time with his mini-me.
What has been a surprise? All the recent lovey-dovey pics with Hailey -- especially after rumors of trouble in paradise. But hey, Justin’s clearly locked in on family life right now!