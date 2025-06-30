Jake Paul Channels Justin Bieber On Private Jet After Beating Chavez Jr.

Play video content Instagram/@jakepaul

What's something Justin Bieber and Jake Paul have in common? The two will always stand on business ... and the boxer got his message across by referencing the singer's viral rant toward the paparazzi following his victory against Julio César Chávez Jr.

Paul shared his own version of Bieber's tirade from the comfort of his private jet Sunday afternoon ... with the 28-year-old calling out the people still hating on his boxing career.

"I'm f***ing always standing on business," he said. "It's not clocking to you."

The video was a clear nod to what transpired between the "Ghost" crooner and the paps outside a Malibu restaurant earlier this month ... when he unloaded on the group of cameras waiting by his car.

"You're not getting it," he said. "It's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

"Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man."

Fans of the 31-year-old are very familiar with his disdain for photogs ... with Bieber sharing a video in April of a tense standoff he had with them.

BTW ... we dove deep into the struggles Justin is going through in "TMZ Investigates: What Happened To Justin Bieber" -- streaming now on YouTube.

Bieber has had some fun with his clip setting social media on fire ... even sharing some remixes of his vocals to his Instagram page.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back to Paul ... while his video was in good fun -- he's not playing around with people making up claims about his fights.

His manager -- Nakisa Bidarian -- slammed Piers Morgan for saying his events are staged and that the claim is "baseless and irresponsible."

After years of letting it slide as just “haters being haters”, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs https://t.co/u0oVz5d9bu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 29, 2025 @jakepaul

Jake took it a step further, saying he has asked his team "to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career."

"Expect to get served you pigs."