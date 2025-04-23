Jake Paul In Contract To Buy $42 Million Georgia Estate

Jake Paul is making a major move -- El Gallo is in line to be the new owner of a $42 MILLION estate in Georgia!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the internet superstar and boxer is in contract to land the 5,700-acre property in Decatur County ... as part of one of his growing business ventures.

The spot has a $42 million price tag ... although it's unclear what Jake offered for it.

Sources tell us Jake's unlikely to move into the place ... but regardless, it has everything one could ever ask for -- including a lodge, horse barn, manager's house, guest house, duck pond, lake and a 200-foot bluff overlooking Lake Seminole.

It goes without saying there's plenty of space for outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, boating, camping, etc. ... as well as barns, jogging paths and privacy fences.

Of course, Jake was already rich off his success as a YouTuber and actor ... but took his finances to another level with his career as an athlete -- as well as his smart business decisions like the Betr sportsbook and media company and his own Most Valuable Promotions.

He's now slated to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June ... his first bout since handling boxing legend Mike Tyson on Netflix in November -- the most watched boxing event ever.