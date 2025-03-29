Canelo Alvarez Offers Jake Paul Marriage Advice After Engagement

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul just got engaged to his speed skater girlfriend Jutta Leerdam ... and even though they might not see eye-to-eye at the moment, Canelo Alvarez has some valuable advice for the soon-to-be Problem Husband!!

Alvarez has been with Fernanda Gomez since 2016 ... and the two officially tied the knot in 2021.

They've been thriving together ever since ... so, when TMZ Sports mentioned Paul's proposal this week, the 62-2 boxer gave Paul some helpful tips on how they can go the distance, too!!

"All the best for him and all the best for his girlfriend," Alvarez said, "Patience and good love in relationship."

Paul has had to learn about patience recently ... as he THOUGHT he was close to finally fighting the Mexican superstar, but the talks crumbled.

When we asked if the two will ever actually meet in the ring, Alvarez gave a response Paul won't like to hear.

"I never say no, because you never know what happens next," Alvarez said. "But as an official fighter, no, I don't think so."

What Alvarez DOES plan on doing is fighting the current IBF super middleweight champion William Scull on May 3 at The Venue Riyadh Season, Riyadh.

Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is entering the bout with a lot of confidence, but Alvarez expects that from every boxer he goes up against.

"He's a good fighter, Cuban-style, and he's gonna be a complicated fight ... but I fought everybody out there, I fight every style out there, and I can adapt myself to anything."