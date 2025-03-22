Jake Paul Engaged to Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul took a break from the boxing ring ... to put a ring on his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and his speedskating world champion boo announced their engagement Saturday on social media ... sharing a stunning photo of Jake down on one knee on a balcony overlooking the water.

He went all out for the special moment ... decorating the balcony with white petals, flowers and pillar candles -- popping the question with a massive oval diamond with two smaller stones on either side.

Play video content

Jutta could barely contain her excitement, as another snap shows her jumping for joy over the proposal.

The pair -- who whore coordinating white outfits -- wrote in their caption that they "can’t wait to spend forever together."

Jake and Jutta met through Instagram in late 2022 and went public with their romance in March 2023 when they were caught locking lips in Miami.

They've been by each other's sides ever since ... with JP flying all the way to Norway earlier this month to cheer his better half on at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship.