Jake Paul, Jutta Leerdam Reveal Wedding And Children Timeline

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam aren't rushing to the altar -- the newly engaged couple just revealed they don't plan to get married until after the 2026 Winter Olympics ... as the speed skater's career on the ice remains the priority for now.

The lovebirds opened up on their marriage timeline in a sit-down with the entire Paul family on Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast this week ... when Jutta shared the deets in Dutch -- before Jake offered a translation.

"She basically just said that she wants to, like, plan the wedding after the Olympic Games so that she can focus on training and then that we'll do it, like, later probably in 2027," Jake said.

"Around August, kinda. I think," Jutta added.

Of course, Jutta is one of the best speed skaters in the world ... and is hoping to add to her crowded trophy case and compete for the Netherlands on the biggest stage in Italy.

Once that's over, it'll be time to exchange vows ... and 26-year-old Jutta also said she hopes to start a family with the 28-year-old boxer, who proposed last month in St. Lucia.

Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal, also shared some solid advice on how the two should handle their time before taking the next step ... while also breaking down her own plans to add to her growing family!!

As for the engagement, Jake admitted he was an emotional wreck during the proposal ... and snot was an issue.