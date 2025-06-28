Justin Bieber 'Memba When?!

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin Bieber was just a kid with a dollar and a dream when he got picked up by talent agent Scooter Braun in 2007, and he's since gone from busking on the streets of Ontario, Canada, to filling out stadiums worldwide.

And he's had plenty of fun times along the way -- like when he called up his mom, Pattie Mallette, and asked her for permission to buy a helicopter after his then-manager shot down the idea of him being anywhere near the controls of a private aircraft.