Justin Bieber Thirsts Over Hailey Bieber's Bikini Shot After 'Swag' Release

Justin Bieber may have hinted at relationship troubles on his new album, "Swag," but he's proving Hailey Bieber will forever be his "One Less Lonely Girl" as he drools over her latest bikini shot.

Here's the sitch -- Biebs reshared a picture of his better half lounging in a tiny white and yellow bikini from their ongoing trip to the Spanish island of Mallorca Friday night.

He told the world exactly what he was thinking as he stared at her tanned cheeks, simply writing ... “F**kkkkkkkkkkkk."

The thirst trap was originally shared on Rhode’s official Instagram page to promote Hailey's new summer-ready skin and beauty products ... but clearly, the 2-time Grammy winner is all about praising the model.

As we told you ... Justin seemingly insinuated on his "Swag" album that he and Hailey have seriously struggled throughout their relationship -- a topic we highlighted in our "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" documentary.

His lyrics are telling -- in "Walking Away," he sings about testing their patience with one another and even suggests they "just take a break." But, he quickly confirms he's not going anywhere as he croons ... "Baby, I ain't walking away /You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I'd change."

Play video content TMZ.com

He goes on to hype "iconic" Hailey up in "Go Baby" as he celebrates Rhode's lip gloss-holding phone case, and reminds her later in the song that he will be there for her.

Hailey has been in full support of "Swag" -- promoting it on her Instagram Story alongside her Rhode products.

Remember ... this is the first album Justin has released since 2021's "Justice" and since splitting with his former manager Scooter Braun -- who he also just settled a nearly $40 million financial dispute with -- so it's a pretty big deal.