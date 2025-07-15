Justin Bieber Cuddles Baby Jack Blues on Euro Beach Vacation

Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues is living the life we all want -- parading around Europe, soaking up the sun and good vibes!

The 10-month-old is featured in new X pictures the "Baby" hitmaker posted from his and Hailey Bieber's ongoing vacation Monday ... and the father-son duo look adorable as they're all cuddled up together on the beach.

Just look at the precious photo JB shared ... he's lying shirtless on a blue and white striped beach towel next to Jack, who's snuggled up in a white onesie and gray towel. The proud dad seems to be taking in the sweet moment ... eyes closed as he holds on to his little one's leg.

He also shared some snaps of his waterfront view, which shows crystal-clear water and some yachts moored near a cliffside, along with a chicken pasta dish.

Hours later, he gave fans a glimpse of the inside of his spacious yacht on Instagram -- showing him watching "Love Island USA" -- plus a stunning snap of the sunset over the water.

The Canadian popstar has been enjoying some summertime fun with his family after releasing his surprise album "Swag" last week ... on which he sings about the ups and downs of married life as well as being in the public eye.

Hailey's been working on her tan during their trip ... showing off her bronzed and toned body in a series of sizzling bikini snapshots on her Rhode IG page.