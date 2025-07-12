Scooter Braun Praises Justin Bieber's New Album After Financial Settlement

Scooter Braun is praising Justin Bieber's new album "Swag" after they reached an 8-figure settlement over money he's been owed by his former mentee for years.

SB hopped on his Instagram Story Saturday to call the surprise album "without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date." He adds ... "It's beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters."

As you know, Scooter discovered a tween Justin on YouTube back in the day ... and helped him skyrocket into the biggest pop singer in the world.

He acknowledges Justin's musical growth he witnessed during their time together, but also gives credit to Justin for fully stepping into his own during this project -- even making sure fans know he had no role in it.

Wrapping up his heartfelt post, the former artist manager says he's "proud" of the "Sorry" hitmaker and "genuinely" enjoys the album. He goes on to say Justin has a "special tone" that's the "best in the world."

And if anyone cares to know, he votes for "Daisies" as his favorite track.

As we mentioned, the unexpected and sweet note comes after the former pals reached an agreement over money Justin owed Scooter -- one of the topics we covered in our recent "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" documentary.

We broke the news -- the Canadian superstar is pulling $26 million from his bank to repay Scooter's company, Hybe, for covering the hefty sum he owed AEG for his cancelled "Justice" tour.

He's also paying Scooter half of the $11 million Scooter said Justin owed for various unpaid commissions.

Justin and Scooter parted ways back in 2023 after working together for more than a decade.