Hailey Bieber Seemingly Throws Shade at Scooter Braun's Praise of Justin’s New Album
hailey bieber throwing shade at scooter? With Iconic Clapback Anthem
Hailey Bieber may have just taken a subtle jab at Scooter Braun after his gushing post about Justin Bieber’s new album.
The Rhode founder took to Instagram Stories on Saturday with a cheeky, exaggerated selfie -- eyes and lips comically distorted -- and soundtracked it with Mariah Carey’s "Obsessed." The timing? Not long after Braun sang Justin’s praises on his own IG.
Braun, Justin’s longtime and former manager, had nothing but glowing words for the pop star’s latest project, calling Swag "beautiful, raw, and truly him." Braun said he was "proud, impressed, and genuinely enjoying the music," calling out "Daisies" as a standout track.
But Hailey’s not-so-subtle post -- complete with a song widely recognized as a clapback anthem -- had fans raising eyebrows, especially given its timing.
The eyebrow-raising moment comes just days after news broke of Justin’s multimillion-dollar financial settlement with Braun in which JB agreed to pay Braun $26 million he allegedly owed, along with 50% of another $11 million the record exec claims is due for unpaid commissions.