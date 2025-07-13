Hailey Bieber Seemingly Throws Shade at Scooter Braun's Praise of Justin’s New Album

Hailey Bieber may have just taken a subtle jab at Scooter Braun after his gushing post about Justin Bieber’s new album.

The Rhode founder took to Instagram Stories on Saturday with a cheeky, exaggerated selfie -- eyes and lips comically distorted -- and soundtracked it with Mariah Carey’s "Obsessed." The timing? Not long after Braun sang Justin’s praises on his own IG.

Braun, Justin’s longtime and former manager, had nothing but glowing words for the pop star’s latest project, calling Swag "beautiful, raw, and truly him." Braun said he was "proud, impressed, and genuinely enjoying the music," calling out "Daisies" as a standout track.

But Hailey’s not-so-subtle post -- complete with a song widely recognized as a clapback anthem -- had fans raising eyebrows, especially given its timing.

