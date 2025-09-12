Kendall Jenner Whips Around on Jet Ski in Barely-There Bikini
Kendall Jenner's making it hard to keep up with her these days ... and, we mean that literally 'cause she was zooming around the water at a lake in a tiny bikini!
The star was spotted in Washington state earlier this week ... cutting up the bright blue water in a little brown bikini, which showed off a lot of her popular posterior.
Jenner's locked in here ... keeping her concentration while zooming around the lake on the stand-up jet ski -- no stunt shots of her grinning for the cams here.
KJ's got perfect balance here ... kneeling down at times and bending forward at others -- and, we're surprised no one crashed around her, since she usually draws every eye in the area.
It's some much-needed time off for the star ... who just recently graced the cover of Vogue with her longtime pal Gigi Hadid.
The two saddled up together for a Western-themed photo shoot ... jumping on horses in flowing dresses and bringing frontier style back to the forefront of the fashion world.
Looks like she needed to clean off the dust from the trail at the lake this week ... feeling the spray of the water from the back of her sweet ride.