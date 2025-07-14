Kylie & Kendall Jenner Were Invited to Brody's Wedding Despite Not Attending

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were noticeably absent from their half-brother Brody Jenner's wedding this weekend -- but there’s no family feud behind the decision ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us both sisters were invited to the intimate Malibu ceremony where Brody tied the knot with longtime fiancée Tia Blanco. However, we're told they opted not to attend -- and our sources say it wasn’t due to any bad blood.

In fact, Brody isn't estranged from Kylie or Kendall ... with one source close to the situation telling us Brody and his half sisters have nothing but love for each other. The source suggested their absence may have been a strategic move to keep the spotlight on the bride and groom.

We're told Brody’s brothers Brandon and Burt Jenner were on hand to celebrate, with Brandon performing on guitar as the couple walked down the aisle.

Over the weekend, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram of her hanging out with her daughter Stormi on a yacht ... while Kendall was recently photographed on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

We broke the story ... the wedding took place at the Malibu estate of Brody's mom, Linda Thompson, on Saturday evening, where 60-70 guests attended the ceremony.