Kendall Jenner Slays in a String Bikini During New Photo Shoot

By TMZ Staff
Published
kendall jenner insta 1
Instagram/@calzedonia

What would a modeling shoot be like without Kendall Jenner in a string bikini?

Luckily, we won't have to find out because here she is lying poolside in her sexy two-piece.

That's right ... Kendall posed for a series of photos while modeling Calzedonia’s Minimal Fit string bikini top with a thong bottom.

The steamy pics were posted to the Italian swimwear's Instagram page Tuesday — and we gotta say ... Kendall has never looked better in a cherry red bikini -- or any bikini for that matter!

In several of the snaps, Kendall strikes various poses on a lounge chair near the pool with water droplets dotting her body.

There's also a photo of Kendall lying on a towel surrounded by nature with mountains in the distance.

Some of Kendall's fans gave her huge compliments in the comments section, saying she was killing it with her looks while also breaking the Internet.

Hot stuff!

