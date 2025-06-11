Kendall Jenner Tans in Tiny Black Bikini on Desert Trip

Kendall Jenner's in full summer mode ... sunbathing by the pool in a wide-brimmed hat and a very small bikini while hanging out in the desert.

The reality star and tequila mogul shared a few snaps from her recent time away Wednesday ... flashing a shy smile at the camera while lying back in what looks like a canyon.

Jenner's keeping her body temperature cool -- and fans' phones HOT -- with a shot taken from behind where she's dipping her feet in the pool ... cooling her temperature down.

And, later she kept her head down and the sun out of her eyes ... but, drank up the rays with her body still, gettin' crisp for the summer months.

Kendall captioned the snaps -- which also showed a little more of the stony and sandy terrain she's hanging out in -- "strawberry moon" ... so it seems she went out to get a good look at the red-tinted full moon many ran to the desert for a better view of.

