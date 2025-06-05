Kylie and Kendall Jenner Show Off Toned Abs After Pilates Session

My Boobs Are Bought, But These Abs???

Kylie Jenner’s been spilling some plastic surgery tea lately -- but she’s also keeping it real, making it clear that nothing beats a good workout when it comes to getting those curves.

King Kylie stepped out with sister Kendall in Beverly Hills on Wednesday ... both flaunting jaw-dropping figures post-Pilates -- and yes, Kylie’s cleavage was front and center in a barely-there sports bra that did all the work for her.

Kylie was serving full-body confidence -- not just flashing major cleavage, but putting that sculpted, washboard stomach on full display.

And Kendall? Please -- she’s a literal supermodel. She showed off her A-plus bod in a white crop top and fiery red leggings, looking effortlessly flawless as always.

The girls were deep in workout mode, faces covered with masks -- proving it’s not just the surgeon’s touch, but the sweat sessions too.