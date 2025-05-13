Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Gold Bikini During Turks & Caicos Beach Day

Kylie Jenner I'm Looking 24K Hot On the Beach!!!

Backgrid

Kylie Jenner’s serving up more heat -- this time slipping into a gold bikini to keep the Turks and Caicos vibes going strong. And yep, you guessed it ... she looks real good doing it!

That metallic gold two-piece was doing Kylie all the right favors -- showing off her killer curves with a keyhole, asymmetrical neckline that put her cleavage and that beach body on full display.

Backgrid

The gold bikini wasn’t just flattering -- it was boosting that glow, too. Kylie looked set on leveling up her tan as she camped out beachside with her bestie, soaking up every golden ray.

Backgrid

Kylie was the ultimate beach goddess -- fully in her R&R era last weekend in the islands. And to top it off, she rinsed off all that sandy goodness under an outdoor shower, giving major siren vibes.

Backgrid

This getaway was strictly girls-only -- so no Timothée Chalamet in sight. But looks like Kylie’s nailed the balance -- juggling friends, NBA action with her BF, work and red carpet duties like a pro. But RN? She’s all about that golden goddess energy!

