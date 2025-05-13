Timothee Chalamet, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Lead Celebrity Row at Knicks Game

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were in basketball mode Monday night, showing up at the Knicks-Celtics matchup in NYC — with Kylie's sister, Kendall, in tow.

The trio sat courtside watching the Knicks do battle with the Celtics during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. And what a game it was with the Knicks beating the Celtics 121-113, which made Timothee's night.

During each quarter, the actor - who's also a Knicks superfan — was all about rooting on his team, jumping out of his seat at one point and clapping wildly after a Knicks player sank a basket.

Timothee's intensity was contagious ... Kylie and Kendall threw up their arms triumphantly while still seated in their chairs. By the way, the sisters looked amazing in their black leather pants and tank tops with high heels. Timothee went casual in a t-shirt, shorts and work boots.

Other celebs who attended the event were Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Cardi B was also there with her rumored new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two seemed very cozy, walking hand-in-hand and showing acts of affection.