Kylie Jenner Uses Lint Roller on Timothée Chalamet's Coat in Sweet Snap

Kylie Jenner's making sure her man Timothée Chalamet's dressed to the nines prior to leaving the house ... using a lint roller on his suit before a fancy awards show.

A photo of the reality star and her actor beau was published by Cosmopolitan Saturday ... showing Jenner with her hands all over Chalamet's chest -- knocking a little dust off the front of his clothes.

Kylie helping Timothée get ready for the David Di Donatello Awards…they’re simply too cute! pic.twitter.com/fvgwaE1kxJ — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 10, 2025 @Cosmopolitan

It's a screengrab from a FaceTime call ... and, there's a picture of another man in the corner on the other end -- who appears to be French fashion designer Haider Ackermann. The grab was taken before the David Di Donatello Awards, where the couple made their red carpet debut.

Play video content David Di Donatello Awards

It's also where they ran into an awkward moment ... when Kylie seemed to go in for a second smooch but was accidentally rejected by her man.

Anyhoo, it's a sweet moment between the duo ... one which got all their fans online cooing over them -- pointing out how much care Kylie's putting into cleaning up his clothes.

These two are spending a ton of time together in public these days ... attending this event in Rome, sitting courtside for a Lakers game and just generally enjoying each other's company.

It's a far cry from the cloak-and-dagger beginnings of their relationship ... where the pair tried not to get photographed while grabbing tacos together.