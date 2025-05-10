Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Uses Lint Roller on Timothée Chalamet's Coat in Sweet Snap

Kylie Jenner Hold Up Timmy, Ya Missed a Spot ... Lint Rolls His Suit in Sweet FaceTime Screenshot

Published
kylie jenner timothee chalamet getty instagram composite
Getty / Instagram @h.a Composite

Kylie Jenner's making sure her man Timothée Chalamet's dressed to the nines prior to leaving the house ... using a lint roller on his suit before a fancy awards show.

A photo of the reality star and her actor beau was published by Cosmopolitan Saturday ... showing Jenner with her hands all over Chalamet's chest -- knocking a little dust off the front of his clothes.

It's a screengrab from a FaceTime call ... and, there's a picture of another man in the corner on the other end -- who appears to be French fashion designer Haider Ackermann. The grab was taken before the David Di Donatello Awards, where the couple made their red carpet debut.

kylie-timothee-kiss-fail-kal-05-08-2025
SWING AND A MISS
David Di Donatello Awards

It's also where they ran into an awkward moment ... when Kylie seemed to go in for a second smooch but was accidentally rejected by her man.

Anyhoo, it's a sweet moment between the duo ... one which got all their fans online cooing over them -- pointing out how much care Kylie's putting into cleaning up his clothes.

Diddy Inside the Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free

These two are spending a ton of time together in public these days ... attending this event in Rome, sitting courtside for a Lakers game and just generally enjoying each other's company.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 70th David Di Donatello In Rome
Launch Gallery
Together In Rome Launch Gallery
Getty

It's a far cry from the cloak-and-dagger beginnings of their relationship ... where the pair tried not to get photographed while grabbing tacos together.

Now, their relationship's fully out there ... even the cute moments before the big red carpet.

related articles