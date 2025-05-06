Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner's Major Met Gala Fashion Disaster, Feet Glued Into High Heels

Kylie Jenner Feeling De-feeted After The Met!👠😖

Published
kylie jenner met gala stuck shoes insta getty 1
Getty Composite

Kylie Jenner had a toe-tal post-Met Gala disaster -- stuck in her stilettos because she literally glued her feet in ... on designer Maximilian Davis’ advice.

It was a sole-crushing scene on her IG Stories -- Kylie zoomed in on her flawless pedicure, which was dangerously close to destruction as her team frantically tried to pry her feet free.

050625_kylie_jenner_heels_kal
SHOE STRUGGLE

With glue sealing her skin to the shoes, Kylie’s feet looked straight-up plastered into those heels -- and yep, she even let out an "Ow!" at one point, just to drive home how much of a pain fashion really can be.

We don’t know what de-gluing magic they pulled off, but in the next IG Story, Kylie showed her feet free from the heels -- looking intact and drama-free.

Crisis averted, and toes still cute!

