Kylie Jenner's Major Met Gala Fashion Disaster, Feet Glued Into High Heels

Kylie Jenner had a toe-tal post-Met Gala disaster -- stuck in her stilettos because she literally glued her feet in ... on designer Maximilian Davis’ advice.

It was a sole-crushing scene on her IG Stories -- Kylie zoomed in on her flawless pedicure, which was dangerously close to destruction as her team frantically tried to pry her feet free.

With glue sealing her skin to the shoes, Kylie’s feet looked straight-up plastered into those heels -- and yep, she even let out an "Ow!" at one point, just to drive home how much of a pain fashion really can be.

We don’t know what de-gluing magic they pulled off, but in the next IG Story, Kylie showed her feet free from the heels -- looking intact and drama-free.