Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet: Timeline of Their Relationship
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet -- a couple no one saw coming, but now? We can't imagine life without them!
It kicked off at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, followed by a secret taco date in April. By September, they were full-on PDA at Beyoncé’s show, then making out courtside at the U.S. Open.
Timmy then dodged our Kylie questions, but that smile said it all -- he was in love, and showing it by supporting her at her industry milestones.
As for Kylie, she's since cemented herself at high-profile A-list spaces -- showing up for Timothée's big movie premiere and at the 2025 Oscars. Watch their love story unfold in our timeline above.