Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet: Timeline of Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet -- a couple no one saw coming, but now? We can't imagine life without them!

It kicked off at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, followed by a secret taco date in April. By September, they were full-on PDA at Beyoncé’s show, then making out courtside at the U.S. Open.

Timmy then dodged our Kylie questions, but that smile said it all -- he was in love, and showing it by supporting her at her industry milestones.