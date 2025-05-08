Kylie Jenner's BF Timothée Chalamet Awkwardly Swerves Kiss, on Camera

Play video content David Di Donatello Awards

Kylie Jenner just had a painfully awkward TV moment we know she’d rather forget -- her BF Timothée Chalamet totally swerved a kiss, and yep ... it all went down live on camera!

The couple were fresh off their big red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome Wednesday, when Timothée leaned in to give Kylie a quick kiss before accepting an award -- but when she leaned in for a second smooch, he missed the memo big-time.

TC was clearly caught up in the moment after snagging Italy’s David Award for Cinematic Excellence honor. So when Kylie leaned up for that second kiss, he left her hanging big time 'cause he was too busy soaking in the love from the folks behind them.

As for Kylie, she tried to play it cool -- smile glued on, clapping along like nothing happened -- but you just know she was dying inside.

As you can imagine, fans did not hold back ... calling the moment embarrassing, painfully cringe, and serving up major ick vibes.