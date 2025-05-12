Kylie Jenner Shows Off Body in Pink Bikini During Turks & Caicos Getaway
Kylie Jenner Pink-A-Boo From Turks & Caicos!!!
No one rocks a bikini like Kylie Jenner -- so you can bet she was absolutely owning the Turks and Caicos Islands sun, serving up sizzling looks like it was her personal runway.
Kylie was straight fire in a tiny hot-pink bikini, rocking that bronzed glow and killer figure while splashing around in the ocean with her ex-assistant, Maguire Amundsen, over the weekend.
All eyes were on Kylie, exuding body confidence with a belly chain that flaunted just how ridiculously tiny her waist is.
Her long brunette locks were flowing in the sea breeze, and her makeup was flawless -- a perfect match for that carefree, camera-ready smile of hers.
Kylie’s been jet-setting all over -- this vacay comes just days after her red carpet debut with BF Timothée Chalamet in Italy.
But you can bet Kylie’s not the type to ditch her girls just because she’s got a man -- she’s been out there diving and conquering, and this weekend was all about quality time with her squad!