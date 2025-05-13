Kim Kardashian Arrives At Paris Court 9 Years After Multimillion-Dollar Jewelry Heist

Kim Kardashian was all business as she arrived in a Paris courtroom today to testify against the ten people accused of tying up and robbing her at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry nearly a decade ago.

The reality star rolled up in a black van with her mom, Kris, to the courthouse in the French capital Tuesday afternoon for her big day on the witness stand.

Mother and daughter stepped out of the vehicle, with Kim dressed in a black suit jacket with a matching skirt and Alaia sunglasses. She was also rocking plenty of jewelry -- earrings, a large diamond necklace and a huge ring -- which is a middle finger to the people who allegedly stole from her.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim is eager to testify so she can tell the court what these men allegedly did to her. One source noted, "This is not Kim doing prison reform asking for leniency."

A group called the "Grandpa Robbers" is on trial in the biggest jewelry heist to go down in France in decades -- the business mogul was tied up at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week nine years ago and left in a bathtub, before thieves made off with a fortune in her jewelry, including a $4-million diamond engagement ring given to her by now-ex-husband Kanye West.

Most of the defendants are in their 60s and 70s; one suspect died before the case went to trial. Some of the suspects, including the alleged ringleader "Old Omar," have already testified -- but the world's been waiting to hear Kim's account of the crime.

In October 2016, Kim was staying at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in a private apartment. Two masked men overpowered a security guard stationed outside her door at about 3 AM.

Only one of the stolen items of jewelry has ever been recovered ... a $24,000 necklace found on the street by a woman, who picked it up and wore it to work -- before finding out about the crime and turning it over to police.

Play video content OCTOBER 2016 m6info

"Old Omar" testified 2 weeks ago -- via handwritten answers to questions displayed on a video screen, since the man is deaf and mute -- he fled the scene on a bicycle, but fell, scattering jewels on the street, saying he couldn't find the necklace before he left.

Three months after the robbery, police tracked down and arrested the alleged perpetrators -- five of whom allegedly participated directly in the heist, and they were charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. The others are accused of being accessories.

Play video content TMZ.com