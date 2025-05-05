Kim Kardashian Gets Ready for Met Gala With North West, Flaunts Jewelry

North's Getting Me Ready For Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is making the Met Gala a family affair ... and she's also taking the opportunity to throw some shade on the men who allegedly robbed her in Paris.

Kim K got ready for Monday's Met Gala in New York City by having some fun dressing up with North West ... and Kim's wearing a ton of diamonds.

There are rocks on Kim's neck and dangling from her ears ... and even more bling on her black dress.

Seems Kim is telling her alleged Paris robbers to suck it as they continue their trial for Kim's infamous 2016 jewelry heist.

Kim's statement ... she's still standing after being robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry in a harrowing ordeal during Paris Fashion Week.

North's got some bling too ... plus some blue braids and a cowhide look.

While North's too young for the Met Gala -- attendees must be at least 18 years old -- she at least got to film some fun TikTok videos of her famous mother getting ready.

Don't worry, North, your time will come!!!

Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, is at the Met Gala ... but she's flying solo ... with no sign of her boo, Timothée Chalamet.