Kim Kardashian, Ciara, La La Anthony Slay at Met Gala After-Party, Video

Kim Kardashian, Ciara and La La Anthony hit the NYC party scene after the Met Gala Monday night, looking like a trio of fashion femme fatales.

Kim, Ciara and La La made a grand entrance at Teyana Taylor's bash inside the Times Square EDITION hotel in Midtown Manhattan following fashion's big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

TMZ obtained exclusive footage of the three beauties walking hand in hand through the hotel with cameras flashing and all eyeballs staring at them.

We also got a video showing the ladies hanging out and chatting as they sit in a row before a large mural.

Of course, they were all dressed to the nines in their fancy gowns and Kim and La La made a wardrobe change for the soiree after wearing different outfits at the MET Gala earlier in the night.

As we reported, many of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment popped up at the gala, including Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Diana Ross, Serena Williams, Pamela Anderson, Whoopi Goldberg, Lizzo, and Gabrielle Union.

And let's not forget Rihanna with her new bun in the oven and her baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky. Of course, Kim, Ciara and La La were also there.