BLACKPINK's Lisa Appears to Have Rosa Parks' Face on Undies at Met Gala

Published
blackpink lisa rosa parks underwear shutter getty
Shutterstock/Getty

Folks are outraged with Lisa from BLACKPINK ... and it's all because of what image appears to be on her underwear at the Met Gala ... Rosa Parks' mug.

The internet is going crazy over Lisa's panties, but not for anything sexual ... it looks like Rosa's face is stitched into the garment.

blackpink lisa rosa parks underwear shutter 2
Shutterstock Premier

Rosa is one of the faces of the Civil Rights movement in America, and lots of people think it's offensive for her face to be on a piece of underwear.

Lisa chose a time with maximum exposure to bust out the Rosa Parks panties too ... celebs have every detail of their Met Gala looks picked over by fans, so this is a pretty interesting time for Lisa to wear this.

blackpink lisa rosa parks underwear shutter
Shutterstock Premier

Any publicity is good publicity we guess.

This is Lisa's first time at the Met Gala ... and she's making a pretty big splash.

For her part, Lisa reportedly worked with artist Henry Taylor on her look ... and some of his portraits are embroidered into her ensemble.

