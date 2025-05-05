BLACKPINK's Lisa Appears to Have Rosa Parks' Face on Undies at Met Gala

Folks are outraged with Lisa from BLACKPINK ... and it's all because of what image appears to be on her underwear at the Met Gala ... Rosa Parks' mug.

The internet is going crazy over Lisa's panties, but not for anything sexual ... it looks like Rosa's face is stitched into the garment.

Rosa is one of the faces of the Civil Rights movement in America, and lots of people think it's offensive for her face to be on a piece of underwear.

Lisa chose a time with maximum exposure to bust out the Rosa Parks panties too ... celebs have every detail of their Met Gala looks picked over by fans, so this is a pretty interesting time for Lisa to wear this.

Any publicity is good publicity we guess.

This is Lisa's first time at the Met Gala ... and she's making a pretty big splash.

Lisa’s Met Gala look, according to Vogue UK, features embroidered portraits by Black artist Henry Taylor, transforming fashion into a tribute to Black art and culture. pic.twitter.com/Kq8FA5DBKr — butterfly 𝜗𝜚 (@btf0327) May 5, 2025 @btf0327