2025 Met Gala Fashion, Sydney Sweeney, Pharrell & More Celebs Suit Up

The Met Gala 2025 is officially in full swing -- the blue carpet has been rolled out, the flashbulbs are popping, and celebs are already turning heads as they try their hand at this year’s theme.

Sydney Sweeney led the charge at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night -- serving her signature bombshell energy in a vintage-style gown that screamed old-school Hollywood glam for this year’s "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.

Zendaya? Always a Met staple. She nailed it in a cream suit and matching hat, effortlessly showing off the sharp tailoring.

Teyana Taylor pulled up early and made sure nobody forgot it -- rocking a pinstripe Marc Jacobs getup with a top hat, cane, and full swagger.

The fellas weren’t playing either -- LV's head honcho Pharrell Williams and style king Colman Domingo came suited, booted, and ready to co-chair the hell outta this year's Met. They even posed up with the queen of fashion herself, Anna Wintour, for a total power trio vibe.

"Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke mixed structure with soft drama in a flowy, fit, while co-star Sadie Sink went full gothic ethereal, serving dark fairy vibes with a twist.

Serena Williams served up a sporty spin on the theme, channeling some tennis inspo and giving heavy hitters like Pamela Anderson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gabrielle Union a serious run for their money.