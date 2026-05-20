Chelsea Handler Says 'Racist' Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe Ruined Kevin Hart Roast

Play video content Video: Chelsea Handler Says 'Racist' Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe Ruined Kevin Hart Roast Funny Knowing You

Chelsea Handler is going scorched earth on Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe ... saying their “racist” hackery was exactly what she expected at the recent roast of Kevin Hart.

CH unloaded on the comics when she dropped by Deon Cole’s "Funny Knowing You" podcast ... saying she was disgusted by their remarks, especially quips about lynching and Sheryl Underwood’s dead husband, who died by suicide.

Roast viewers could tell Chelsea was not a fan of either during the show ... and she came out guns blazing for both when it was her turn at the mic.

She told Deon her disdain for the two had nothing to do with their "lazy" jokes about her age and sex life -- she was grossed out by what she called blatant racism.

CH only did the Netflix roast because she and Kevin go way back to her 2000s self-titled sketch comedy series, and says her old pal deserved better than what Gillis and Hinchcliffe brought to the dais ... and she did her best to “elevate” the show.

Both she and Deon agreed there's a growing number of comics pushing boundaries of decency -- not comedy -- because they feel safe amid the anti-woke movement.

As TMZ reported ... the family of George Floyd was also super pissed at Hinchcliffe and Kevin for a joke TH made about the late cultural figure. It was the second roast that Hinchcliffe made a joke about Floyd's death.