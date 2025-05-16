Kendall Jenner Suns Her Buns, No Top On in Spicy Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner's offering roasted peaches on her Instagram these days ... 'cause she's laid out in a new photo shoot, sunning her backside as summer rapidly approaches.

The reality star and tequila mogul posted a few pics of her scantily clad self to her Instagram on Thursday as part of a photo shoot for Calzedonia, a popular shapewear and swimwear brand.

Kendall's enjoying a dip in the shallow water ... her cheeks cresting just above the waves.

She uses the water to obscure her chest -- 'cause she's not wearing anything on top ... leaving fans to imagine what she's packing underneath the waves.

KJ didn't add much in the caption ... simply shouting out the brand -- but, her photos are sure to leave anyone who sees them speechless anyway, so she didn't need to say much here.

Jenner's spent a lot of time running around the beach in a bikini ... stripping down, getting drunk and launching rocks into the sea with her sister, Kylie, earlier this week.

Play video content @kyliejenner

She used that opportunity to make some cash too ... shouting out a vodka soda drink -- while sharing clips from their girls' night out.