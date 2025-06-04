Kylie Jenner's Surgeon Flooded With Copycat Boob Job Requests After Specs Revealed

If you're inspired to place an order for a Kylie Jenner boob job ... then get in line!!!

Dr. Garth Fisher -- a well-known Beverly Hills surgeon -- was given a shout-out by Kylie this week as she credits him for her knock-out knockers.

His office tells us they have been flooded with calls requesting to book consultations, all with the same inspo details ... the one and only Kylie Jenner.

Kylie took to the comment section of a recent TikTok post and spilled the busty beans on the exact sizing, product, procedure and even the doctor that got the job done.

The exact order on the boob job menu ... "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!!" and finishes the comment with "hope this helps lol."

Dr. Fisher's office tells us that they have been getting upwards of 150 calls a day ... which may even be just the minimum since our source says they've simply lost track of counting.

Sources also add that not all the calls have been specifically for a breast augmentation, but all have been to mention Kylie Jenner as their inspiration for other procedures like liposuction or a tummy tuck, for example.

Play video content TMZ.com