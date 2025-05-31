Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend Knicks Playoff Game in Indiana

Kylie Jenner's embracing her role as the New York Knicks' good luck charm ... heading all the way to Indianapolis in hopes of keeping her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's favorite team's championship dream alive.

The actor and the mogul sat courtside together Saturday night ... both decked out in Knicks blue and orange at the biggest game of the year.

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are in the building!



📺NYK/IND Game 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/s87fT76omd — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2025 @NBA

Check out the clip ... Kylie's so excited to be there with her man -- wrapping her arms around him and trying to get him hyped while he throws up a peace sign for the camera.

KJ looks a little surprised that her man's not matching her energy ... but, with all the nerves around this win-or-go-home matchup, it's no shock the lifelong Knicks fan is a bit more reserved.

Timothée Chalamet y Kylie Jenner presentes para ver a los @nyknicks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ax1jV3IKBG — NBA Latam (@NBALatam) June 1, 2025 @NBALatam

While Kylie and Timothée have been mainstays at Knicks games during the postseason, it may shock some that they're attending Game 6 ... 'cause it's not a short jaunt to Madison Square Garden.

The supercouple's in Indianapolis for this ... and, ya gotta think Chalamet was begging Jenner to come to this one -- since his team's 2-0 with her in attendance this postseason.

It certainly seems Kylie's becoming a big b-ball fan ... or, maybe she just likes gettin' it on when they win!