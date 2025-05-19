Kylie Jenner Shines Bright With Bedazzled Bikini in Turks and Caicos
Kylie Jenner Bedazzled Bikini In Turks ... Elegance In Every Curve!
Published
The Kylie vacay pics keep flooding in -- the Turks and Caicos Islands is one lucky land mass 'cuz the youngest Jenner-Kardashian is flashin' her bling left, right and center!
Check it out -- King Kylie slipped into yet another 'suit, this time bringin' the bedazzled bikini to the surface ...
Bright like a diamond, the 27-year-old hit the crystal clear water for a lil' photo shoot sesh -- here she is sprawled out on the shoreline!
In between takes the hot mama snuggled up and floated with her youngest kiddo, Aire.
Based on all the vacay pics, the forecast is sunny and filled with bikinis on bikinis ... Keep calm and spark on with our photo gallery -- all the blinged out pics are waitin' for ya!