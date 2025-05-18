Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Red Bikini During Turks and Caicos Getaway

Kylie Jenner turned up the heat on social media, sharing jaw-dropping photos from her tropical escape to Turks and Caicos.

The beauty mogul and reality TV star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Saturday where she's seen flaunting her famous curves in a striking red Chanel thong bikini with rhinestones.

KJ captioned the post, "No place i’d rather beeee <3," while looking relaxed and radiant as she posed on a poolside beach chair.

The post racked up over 2 million likes, with fans flooding the comment section to praise her hot looks. “Serving as always 🔥,” wrote one follower, while another added, “The definition of vacation goals."