Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Red Bikini During Turks and Caicos Getaway
kylie jenner rocks tiny bikini on vacay!!! total beach babe
Published
Kylie Jenner turned up the heat on social media, sharing jaw-dropping photos from her tropical escape to Turks and Caicos.
The beauty mogul and reality TV star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Saturday where she's seen flaunting her famous curves in a striking red Chanel thong bikini with rhinestones.
KJ captioned the post, "No place i’d rather beeee <3," while looking relaxed and radiant as she posed on a poolside beach chair.
The post racked up over 2 million likes, with fans flooding the comment section to praise her hot looks. “Serving as always 🔥,” wrote one follower, while another added, “The definition of vacation goals."
Whether the trip was for fun or work, one thing is certain -- Kylie knows how to make waves.