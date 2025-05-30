Kylie Jenner Hints She & Timothée Chalamet Have Sex Every Time Knicks Wins

Turns out all those Timothée Chalamet Knicks sightings might not be about basketball at all -- and everything to do with heating things up off-court with Kylie Jenner.

After Kylie joined die-hard hoops fan Timothée on Thursday to watch the Knicks beat the Pacers, she went full Samantha Jones -- reposting a very telling "Sex and the City" clip that had fans connecting all the steamy dots.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The HBO Max repost showed Kim Cattrall’s iconic Samantha Jones dishing on her lover Don, saying, "I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win" -- and fans are now convinced Timothée’s got a playoff performance clause in their sex life ... and that the Knicks aren’t the only ones on a hot streak.

It's safe to say we're going ahead and taking Kylie's hint as gospel... she definitely got hot and heavy with Timmy between the sheets to celebrate that Knicks win.

TBH, we don’t need any confirmation -- foreplay basically started courtside with that steamy make-out session.