Timothée Chalamet Brings Good Luck Charm Kylie Jenner to Knicks-Pacers Playoff Game

Timothée Chalamet brought along his good luck charm Kylie Jenner for the Knicks-Pacers playoff game Thursday night, but they didn't seem to catch much of the on-court action because they were too busy making out.

The famous couple -- and diehard Knicks fans -- had some of the best seats in Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals -- although it didn't really matter since they were mainly focused on their own personal activities.

Check out the shots of Kylie sucking face with Timothée, which practically went on all night. Every time a camera zeroed in on the lovebirds, it appeared they were locking lips. A video was also posted to Instagram by Page Six that showed Kylie and Timothée smooching with their hands all over one another.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for their fondness for the Knicks, Timothée wore a blue and orange jacket to match his favorite team's colors. Kylie was sporting a Knicks cap at one point in the night with a tight white shirt and black leather pants.

Despite all their PDA, the pair didn't miss the entire Knicks' 111-94 victory over the Pacers. Photos showed them periodically watching and rooting for their team.

This isn't the first time Timothee brought his good luck charm to a Knicks game. You may recall, Kylie and her sister, Kendall, joined Timothée at the Knicks-Celtics semifinal game earlier this month -- and the Knicks ended up with the big win.

Play video content TMZ.com