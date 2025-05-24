Celebs Pack Knicks Game to Watch Upset by Pacers

The New York Knicks once again welcomed some of the biggest names in Hollywood to NYC's Madison Square Garden last night ... only to be upset by the Indiana Pacers for a second time.

It's an underwhelming outlook as the Pacers take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals ... but the Knicks would likely prefer we don't focus on that.

Instead, we're taking note of the A-Listers who showed their support in the Big Apple. Check out our gallery and you'll see the usual famous fans -- including Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet.

The pair were seated alongside Bill Murray and Michael J. Fox ... and could be seen jumping out of their seats to cheer on the Knicks at one point.

Tracy Morgan was back courtside as well ... plus Jelly Roll, Questlove, and Busta Rhymes. Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his Grammy-winning wife Ciara also showed up to make the game a date night.

Sadly, they weren't cheering after the game ... unlike last weekend when thrilled spectators took to the streets of NYC to celebrate the Knicks' victory over the Boston Celtics.

Timothy Chalamet getting mauled by Knicks fans 😂😂🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbLL39ezWh — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) May 17, 2025 @BigKnickEnergy_

Timothée was just as elated ... and we saw him celebrating with fans after the W -- and nearly getting pulled from his car due to the excitement.