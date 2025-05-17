Timothée Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Win After Celeb-Packed Game

Fans went wild after the Knicks upset the Celtics in the star-studded Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals -- and nearly pulled Timothée Chalamet out of his car!

Timothy Chalamet getting mauled by Knicks fans 😂😂🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbLL39ezWh — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) May 17, 2025 @BigKnickEnergy_

Check out the vid ... thousands of fans took to the streets of NYC after the big win and a few lucky ones caught a glimpse of the equally thrilled actor. He took a few moments to celebrate -- and ended up in a passionate hug that appeared more like a headlock as he hung out his car window.

The "Dune" star was just one of the famous faces who showed up for the big game. Our gallery shows TC locked in on the game while sitting next to Bad Bunny ... while Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt -- who are now living together -- flashed a smile at the camera.

THE MSG CROWD IS GOING CRAZY ON ESPN 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/JDcLbA0JEd — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2025 @NBA

The Knicks absolutely crushed the Celtics 119 - 81 to reach their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years.

The energy in Madison Square Garden was tangible -- especially after OG Anunoby sunk a deep 3. The video says it all ... the crowd went nuts -- including Timothée and BB.

And as mentioned above ... the roaring celebration poured into the streets outside MSG after the Knicks cinched the W.

KNICKS FANS ARE PARTYING ON SEVENTH AVENUE LIKE IT’S 1999! pic.twitter.com/yuBMobFvJj — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) May 17, 2025 @ESPNNewYork

Seems like New Yorkers took a page from Philly fans' playbook ... climbing the street poles -- and one fan even lighting a jacket on fire -- in pure elation.

The Knicks will next take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, who trampled them in a seven-game series in the second round last year.